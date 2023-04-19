IFF announces 2023 edition with new venue

The ninth edition of the International Festival Forum will take place in South London's Omeara from 26-28 September

The ninth edition of the International Festival Forum (IFF) will take place at a new campus location this year in a move that allows an expanded programme and increased delegate numbers.

IFF, presented in association with TicketSwap, will take place in South London music venue Omeara from 26-28 September. The venue and surrounding spaces will form the IFF Campus and host booking agency and export office showcases, pop up offices, speed meetings, conference debates, parties and more.

Since launching in 2015, IFF has become the leading annual gathering for festivals and booking agents, bringing the industry’s principal buyers and sellers together each autumn, when conversations about the following year’s festival line-ups are well underway.

Booking agency partners on this year’s IFF include CAA, WME, Wasserman, UTA, X-ray Touring, Primary Talent, ATC Live, Earth Agency, Solo and many others. The 2023 edition is also backed by leading festival associations including the Association of Independent Festivals (AIF), YOUROPE and international festivals federation DeConcert!

In addition, Music Venue Trust will host a National Lottery-funded ‘Revive Live’ show on the final night.

“We can’t wait to welcome the music festival community to London in a few short months”

“With around 1,000 delegates expected in 2023, representing tens of thousands of artists and over 750 festivals from around the globe, this year’s IFF is definitely moving up a gear,” says International Live Music Conference (ILMC) head Greg Parmley. “We can’t wait to welcome the music festival community to London in a few short months for this entirely in-person edition.”

Previous editions of IFF have included early performances from Lewis Capaldi, Tom Grennan, Yonaka, Bob Vylan, Sam Ryder, Slaves, Raye, Black Midi, Loyle Carner, Dermot Kennedy and Shame, among others.

Meanwhile, as a venue, Omeara boasts two live stages, and has hosted early London shows by the likes of Maggie Rogers, Julia Jacklin, Sam Fender and Idles. The venue opened its doors in Southwark in late 2016, bucking the trend for widespread venue closure across London at the time.

IFF is an invitation-only event organised by the ILMC. Full details, including how to apply to attend are at www.iff.rocks. A 90-second video summary about the event can be viewed below.

