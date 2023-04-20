PROFILE

news

Frank Ocean pulls out of Coachella weekend two

"On doctor's advice, Ocean is not able to perform weekend two due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg"

By Lisa Henderson on 20 Apr 2023

Frank Ocean

Frank Ocean


image © NRK P3

Frank Ocean has pulled out of his headlining slot at Coachella this coming Sunday (April 23) and defended his “chaotic” set during the opening weekend.

Representatives for the US star said a leg injury had prompted last-minute changes to the weekend one show, which included an onstage ice rink being melted.

The divisive concert – Ocean’s first in the US in six years – was ultimately curtailed due to curfew rules after he arrived on stage nearly an hour late.

The performance was pulled from the YouTube livestream and his merchandise was not available to buy at the festival.

“It was chaotic. There is some beauty in chaos. It isn’t what I intended to show but I did enjoy being out there and I’ll see you soon,” said the singer in a statement.

Blink-182 will replace the star on the bill, Variety magazine reported

In another statement, his representatives said he had withdrawn from the coming weekend’s performance on doctor’s orders.

“After suffering an injury to his leg on festival grounds in the week leading up to weekend one, Frank Ocean was unable to perform the intended show but was still intent on performing, and in 72 hours, the show was reworked out of necessity,” they said.

“On doctor’s advice, [Ocean] is not able to perform weekend two due to two fractures and a sprain in his left leg.”

Blink-182 will replace the star on the bill, Variety magazine reported. The band played a 50-minute set on Coachella’s Sahara Tent in a gig announced 48 hours before the event began.

The appearance at the Goldenvoice-promoted festival marked the first show of the reunited group’s comeback tour, which was postponed following an injury to drummer Travis Barker.

 

