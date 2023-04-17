Festival Republic plans 38,000-cap Leicester fest

Subject to planning permission, the new multi-genre 38,000-cap event is set for Victoria Park from 16-17 September

Live Nation’s Festival Republic has applied to Leicester City Council for a licence to launch a new two-day event in the city’s Victoria Park.

The name of the festival has not yet been revealed but, if approved, the multi-genre 38,000-cap event will take place from 16-17 September.

The festival would reportedly have two stages – one featuring around eight artists per day and the other showcasing DJs.

The venue has previously hosted concerts by Kasabian as well as BBC Radio 1’s One Big Sunday events in the early 2000s, which starred the likes of Craig David, Alicia Keys and Busted.

“It puts Leicester back on the map”

The news has been warmly welcomed by the local business community, with Festival Republic set to hold a drop-in event to answer questions this Wednesday (19 April).

“This is absolutely fantastic news, it’s what we’ve been waiting for,” Rachel Granger, professor of urban economics at Leicester’s De Montfort University, tells the BBC. “Leicester’s really had a very difficult run of years, what with Covid. It’s really been trying to find its feet since.

“It puts Leicester back on the map. It outlines the distinctiveness of the city – it’s always been a creative and artistic one.”

