Famed Mexico City venue closes down

Famed Mexico City rock and counterculture club Multiforo Cultural Alicia has closed its doors after almost 30 years in business.
The 400-cap venue has been a hub for alternative and underground scenes since being founded in 1995, hosting local and international acts such as Manu Chao, Banda Bassotti, Panteón Rococó, Ska-P, Vantroi, Sekta Core! and Minuscule Division.
Multiforo Cultural Alicia was inspired by social centres in Italy and the Basque Country, with its name adapted from 1970s Italian counterculture radio station Radio Alice, and Lewis Carroll’s Alice in Wonderland.
“Nobody came at the beginning. It was a tiny place, uncomfortable, very punk. But I didn’t want a trendy bar. I wanted a place for the people,” founder Ignacio Pineda tells AP, via ABC News.
“We always considered ourselves a political space, rather than a music venue. We did something that nobody was doing.”
However, Pineda opted to close the space for good last month, saying he didn’t like how the La Roma neighbourhood around the venue had changed due to gentrification.
“I think there will be other places,” he adds. “This won’t stop here, it’s an independent movement, it’s culture. But I might come back at some point and sit on the bench in front of the Alicia, have a mezcal and cry.”
