Everything Is New wins €440k Coldplay grant

The payment from Coimbra City Council to Everything Is New for hosting four Coldplay gigs in the municipality has drawn a mix of viewpoints

Portuguese promoter Everything Is New will reportedly receive €440,000 from the municipality in which it is organising four Coldplay concerts.

The band will deliver four sold-out concerts at the 50,000-capacity Estádio Cidade de Coimbra, in the country’s former capital, on the 17th, 18th, 20th and 21st of May.

In a move that has sparked criticism from some councillors, Coimbra City Council has awarded Everything Is New €440,000 and exempted the promoter from ‘municipal fees and prices’ for the concerts.

In return, the promoter must ensure the council is included as a partner on press materials and within press communications. Everything Is New must also meet the assembly and disassembly deadlines between 1–25 May, guarantee that there will be no damage on the athletics track and pay electricity, water and gas consumption while the stadium is being used, among other obligations.

Mayor of the Coimbra City Council, José Manuel Silva, called the agreement “one of the best deals ever in this area for the city of Coimbra and its region” and said it serves to “place the city on the route of major world events”.

Silva also said that in addition to the media impact that the shows will generate, Coldplay’s concerts will be reflected “greatly in the local economy,” with “the two sectors directly benefiting the hotel and restoration, with obvious financial benefits”.

But although the deal was approved by a majority vote, some councillors have criticised the decision. “Direct and indirect global support for Coldplay concerts will be around one million euros,” one councillor said.

Another questioned the legality of “a large direct subsidy from the Chamber to a private company producing cultural events” and a third councillor pointed out that the council chose not to host the beloved 2023 Rally of Portugal Super Special because “there is no money”.

Mayor Silva contended that the agreement made with Everything is New is “exactly the same” as the protocol for Andrea Bocelli’s concert, in 2021, with the exception of the direct payment to the promoter.

He went on to say that the defined amount of support came about from negotiation with the promoter and there being other municipalities interested in the four Coldplay concerts. “We negotiated well and falling short of what was asked of us, we managed to get a competitive proposal and launch Coimbra on the route of major international events in the artistic field.

“Those who criticised the cancellation of the 2023 Rally of Portugal Super Special are the same ones who are now criticising Coldplay’s concerts,” said the Mayor. “Instead of bringing 20,000 people, we bring more than 200,000 people to Coimbra. The financial return is incomparably higher.”

