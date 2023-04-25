EB Producciones launches in ‘untapped’ Central America

"We want to become a competitive option alongside giants such as Live Nation and Move Concerts and aim to buy artists' full Latam tours"

EB Producciones CEO Eduardo Basagana has spoken to IQ about the company’s first foray into the “untapped” Central America market.

The Miami (US) and Buenos Aires (Argentina)-headquartered company organises festivals such as PWR, the biggest all-female festival in Latin America, and has promoted tours for the likes of Karol G, Ricky Martin and Aerosmith among others.

In addition to its presence in North and South America, EB Producciones has now formally launched operations in Costa Rica and Guatemala.

And the promoter has already had its first big success in the market with Argentine rapper Wos selling 2,000 tickets in one hour to a show at Pepper Club in San Jose, Costa Rica.

“Central America is a very interesting market for us because there’s high consumption of music but not a lot of competition,” explains Basagana.

“Super mature markets like Europe or the US are difficult because there’s a lot of money, competition, and people – but there’s less going on in Central America. Being based in Miami, we want to become a competitive option alongside giants such as Live Nation and Move Concerts and aim to buy artists’ full Latam tours.”

The promoter also recently expanded into Spain via a partnership with Madrid-based record company 33 Producciones and is soon to announce a first show at the capital’s WiZink Center (cap. 17,000) with a renowned Latin artist.

Basagana also revealed that PWR festival, which takes place at Buenos Aires’ Movistar Arena and Mexico’s Pepsi Center, will be exported to Spain.

In addition to promoting activities, EB is also known for launching +VIVO – the “most important livestreaming platform in Latam,” according to Forbes – during the pandemic and broadcasting the first-ever online concert from a K-pop group in Latin America – for which, Basagana was awarded a special mention by the Korean government.

