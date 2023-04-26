Dice launches in Scotland

Live event discovery platform Dice has launched in Scotland as the new primary ticketing partner to Edinburgh-based promoter Watchtower Group.

The first events to go on sale via Dice will be Watchtower’s flagship FLY Open Air Festivals. The 8,000-cap May edition takes place at Hopetoun House, with the 4,000-cap September show taking place under the backdrop of Edinburgh Castle. Dice will also ticket the group’s club events and tours.

Previously known as FLY Events, Watchtower recently announced its rebrand and restructure into a group following its biggest year to date. FLY is one of the country’s best known club brands, having developed homegrown Scottish talent for the past 10 years.

“We’ve been following and admiring what Tom and his team have been building for years,” says Andrew Foggin, Dice’s global head of music. “They have a fantastic reputation with both the industry and fans. The atmosphere at their parties is unmatched. Partnering with events like FLY Open Air is the perfect way to build Dice’s presence across Scotland and get fans out more.”

“I’m excited for what the future holds for this partnership”

The partnership comes at a time of rapid expansion for both companies. Dice, which launched in 2014, enjoyed its most successful year yet in 2022, with more than 55,000 artists and 10,000 venues and promoters using the platform to sell tickets to their shows. Last year was also Watchtower Group’s biggest to date, including the launch of Otherlands Festival.

Founded as FLY in 2013 as a small club show, Watchtower now sells over 100,000 tickets annually across its portfolio including events in Edinburgh, Glasgow, Ibiza and Barcelona.

“We’ve admired Dice’s mobile-first technology for some time after using it as fans,” says Tom Ketley, founder of Watchtower Group. “Their waitlist function and ability to notify customers with ease are what initially drew us in and the way in which their social features connect fans together will really help our fanbase engage more with our brands. I’m excited for what the future holds for this partnership.’’

Other prominent Dice clients include Primavera Sound, DC10, Sonar, Avant Gardner and Night Tales.

