CTS inks ticketing partnership with Semper Opera

“We are delighted to equip one of the world’s most famous music venues with an in-house ticketing solution," says CCO Karsten Elbrecht

Pan-European live entertainment giant CTS Eventim has agreed a deal to become the official ticketing partner of Dresden’s Semper Opera House.

The Eventim.Inhouse solution will offer benefits including new “simply control gates”, which will give ticket-holders quick and easy access to events using a code on their smartphone, while a 3D seating map for choosing the best seats and buying tickets is set to be introduced in the near future.

“We are delighted to equip one of the world’s most famous music venues with an in-house ticketing solution that enhances the wide range of events it hosts,” says Karsten Elbrecht, CTS’ chief commercial officer of ticketing in Germany. “We want to ensure that Semper Opera House’s service offering matches its reputation as a world-class venue, while turning it into a role model for other cultural venues.”

“CTS Eventim is the ideal partner for us, providing extensive expertise that enables us to offer our visitors the best possible service”

“CTS Eventim has shown how a tailor-made software solution can meet customers’ expectations when it comes to booking and buying tickets, as well as the needs of our own operation,” says Wolfgang Rothe, commercial director of Sächsische Staatstheater Dresden. “CTS Eventim is the ideal partner for us, providing extensive expertise that enables us to offer our visitors the best possible service, from booking and purchasing tickets through to admission. We look forward to using Eventim.Inhouse this season and to continuing our collaboration with CTS Eventim.”

CTS CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg recently discussed the company’s record 2022 financial results, which were supported by strong growth in both the ticketing and live entertainment segments.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.