news

CTS Eventim ups Karsten Elbrecht to CCO

Elbrecht has worked at the pan-European ticketing giant, promoter and venue operator for more than a decade

By Lisa Henderson on 05 Apr 2023

Karsten Elbrecht, CTS Eventim

Karsten Elbrecht, CTS Eventim


CTS Eventim has promoted Karsten Elbrecht to chief commercial officer of ticketing in Germany.

Elbrecht has worked at the pan-European ticketing giant, promoter and venue operator for more than a decade.

In his new role, Elbrecht will act as a coordinator and a driving force with responsibility for ensuring effective collaboration with German promoters, per a press release.

Elbrecht will act as a coordinator and a driving force with responsibility for ensuring effective collaboration with German promoters

He will be working together with colleagues to expand the German ticketing business.

His primary tasks will include establishing efficient internal structures and sharpening the customer focus in one of CTS Eventim’s core markets.

CTS says Elbrecht has extensive experience in the ticketing industry, which will enable him to provide fresh impetus to boost business performance.

 

