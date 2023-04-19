PROFILE

news

CTS Eventim launches entertainment media agency

EDGE is designed to help promoters, artists and managers create paid media campaigns on high-reach platforms

By James Hanley on 19 Apr 2023

CTS Eventim reports record shares following H1 success

Pan-European live giant CTS Eventim has announced the launch of EDGE – a paid media agency specialising in the entertainment market.

EDGE is designed to help promoters, artists and managers create paid media campaigns on high-reach platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Google, YouTube and TikTok, with a focus on marketing and ticket sales for live events, as well as establishing brands in a “relevant entertainment setting”.

The services provided by EDGE comprise advice and strategies for digital campaigns as well as their practical delivery, management and optimisation.

Frederik Landwehr has been appointed as EDGE COO after joining from Universal Music Group (UMG), where he was head of digital advertising. At UMG, he was responsible for the implementation of all digital paid media campaigns and for media strategy consultancy for artists, labels and brands.

“Our unique offering in the paid media market gives advertisers access to new customers in an appealing environment and creates real added value”

“Our unique offering in the paid media market gives advertisers access to new customers in an appealing environment and creates real added value,” says Landwehr. “And because all the latest media trends and developments are an everyday part of our business, we always have our finger on the pulse.”

According to a press release, EDGE’s ability to place targeted content on relevant portals outside of its parent company’s own platforms will enhance CTS’ portfolio of services while complementing its marketing offering.

“Ultimately, we want to be measured by our performance,” adds EDGE MD Dr Frithjof Pils. “And the first 100 campaigns show that we can deliver a substantial return on ad spend.”

CTS Eventim CEO Klaus-Peter Schulenberg recently spoke out in the wake of CTS’ record 2022 financial results. The Munich-headquartered ticketing firm, promoter and venue operator saw consolidated sales soar by 372% year-on-year to €1.924 billion – up 33% on its previous benchmark.

 

