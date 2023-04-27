Morgan Wallen sued over cancelled concert

The country stadium star has been accused of breach of contract and negligence after calling off his US stadium show at the last minute

US country music star Morgan Wallen is being sued over the last-minute cancellation of his stadium concert in Mississippi.

The singer-songwriter was due to play a 60,000-cap show at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford on Saturday (22 April). However, moments before he was due on stage, fans were informed he had “lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight”.

In a social media post the next day, Wallen said: “After last night’s show I started losing my voice so I spent the day resting up, talking to my doctor and working through my vocal exercises trying to get better. I really thought I’d be able to take the stage and it kills me to deliver this so close to showtime, but my voice is shot and I am unable to sing.”

As a result of the cancellation, one ticket-holder, Brandi Burcham, launched a class action lawsuit accusing the 29-year-old of breach of concert and negligence, reports TMZ.

“Even if ticket prices are refunded, no offer has been made to reimburse concert goers for other out-of-pocket expenses they incurred in connection with the concert cancellation, including transportation, lodging, food, merchandise sales, transaction fees, and other such expenses,” it stated.

“The sudden cancellation raises red flags and should be investigated”

While the original lawsuit has since been voluntarily dismissed, Mississippi-based legal firm Langston & Lott says it is planning to re-file with a new plaintiff.

“We have been contacted by numerous individuals who spent thousands of dollars – separate and apart from the cost of their ticket – who would like to seek legal redress as well,” it says. “The second lawsuit, like the first, will seek compensation on behalf of all those affected, not just one person.”

At least one other law firm is also pursuing the case. Benjamin Philley of Kilpatrick & Philley writes on Facebook: “Folks, if you spent your hard earned money to attend the Morgan Wallen concert tonight, do not accept a refund that requires a signed release. The sudden cancellation raises red flags and should be investigated.

“A refund of the ticket price is insufficient to compensate us for our actual out of pocket expense. Like everyone affected, I want answers and will not rest until I get them. More information from our legal team investigating this matter will be forthcoming.”

Wallen, who has also postponed tour dates in Michigan, Illinois and Nebraska, scored the seventh highest-grossing tour in North America in 2022, generating $121.5 million from his 63-date run. His current 2023 One Night at a Time world tour, produced by Live Nation in North America and Frontier Touring for Australia/New Zealand, kicked off in New Zealand and Australia in March with before hitting the United States earlier this month.

