Concert cancelled after ‘credible security threat’

AEG says the decision to call off Sabrina Carpenter's Portland show was taken out of "an abundance of caution" following a bomb threat

A concert by US singer Sabrina Carpenter was cancelled as a result of a “credible security threat”.

Carpenter had been scheduled to play the 2,992-cap Keller Auditorium in Portland, Oregon on Monday (10 April), but the show was called off “out of an abundance of caution” about an hour after the 23-year-old was due on stage.

Promoter AEG Presents tells Rolling Stone the decision was taken after a “credible threat” was made to the city’s 1,500-cap Crystal Ballroom – where Carpenter had originally been set to perform before the show was switched to the larger venue.

“Employees with the Crystal Ballroom called after they received a phone call from an anonymous person claiming they were going to blow up the venue,” says lieutenant Nathan Sheppard of the Portland Police Bureau.

Police conducted extra patrols around both venues following the threat.

“Sabrina and event organisers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off”

“While the threat was not directed at Keller Auditorium specifically, Sabrina and event organisers agreed that out of an abundance of caution, the show be called off,” adds an AEG spokesperson. “Steps were taken to ensure that the audience exited the venue calmly, quickly, and safely.”

Earlier in the evening, gig-goers had been able to attend Carpenter’s VIP soundcheck and watch support act Spill Tab.

Carpenter addressed her fans on social media, tweeting that the show was pulled due to “unforeseen circumstances”. Full refunds will be offered, while an alternative date is being lined up.

“I can’t tell you how much it breaks my heart, this is the last thing I wanted to do,” she says. “Refunds will come at point of purchase and we are doing our best to reschedule at a later date.”

