Coachella to livestream all six stages on YouTube

For the first time ever, YouTube will livestream performances from all six stages at Coachella, on both weekends of the festival.

Bad Bunny, Blackpink and Frank Ocean are to headline the Goldenvoice-promoted festival, which returns to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, in a fortnight.

The 11th exclusive #CoachellaOnYouTube global livestream event sees the platform double the number of live stream feeds in action last year.

YouTube will again be selling exclusive Coachella and artist merchandise during the livestreams

For those who can’t watch live, the festival sets will be on repeat after the night’s final performance until the live show starts again at 16:00 PT/19:00 PM ET the next day. Highlights from many of the weekend’s performances will be made available on demand.

In addition, YouTube will again be selling exclusive Coachella and artist merchandise during the livestreams of this year’s festival.

YouTube Shopping will offer virtual viewers a chance to purchase exclusive merchandise without leaving the feed.

Custom merch from artists including Bad Bunny, Calvin Harris, Gorillaz, Ethel Cain, Fisher, Porter Robinson and YUNGBLUD will be available.

