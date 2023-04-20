Co-op Live names Gary Roden general manager

Roden will oversee the strategic and operational delivery of the 23,500-capacity Co-op Live, the UK's largest arena

Manchester’s Co-op Live has appointed Gary Roden executive director and general manager, overseeing the operation of the UK’s largest live entertainment arena.

Roden joins Co-op Live after over eight years at Ticketmaster UK, most recently as senior vice president of client development and commercial.

He takes charge of the strategic and operational delivery of Co-op Live, a joint venture between Oak View Group (OVG) and City Football Group (CFG), leading an eight-strong executive team.

The arena, due to open in December, will have a capacity of 23,500 fans and play host to over 120 shows annually at Manchester’s Etihad Campus.

“Gary Roden’s experience speaks for itself, and we’re thrilled to have him join an already phenomenal team of exceptional industry leaders”

Roden says: “I am delighted to be joining Co-op Live, leading the team in Manchester to launch and operate a gamechanging arena experience for both fans and artists. I can’t wait to get started, working with Oak View Group, City Football Group, key stakeholders and partners to launch what is not only set to be a groundbreaking arena for the UK, but one that will see Manchester firmly leading the way globally.”

Jessica Koravos, co-chair of Oak View Group International, notes: “Gary Roden’s experience speaks for itself, and we’re thrilled to have him join an already phenomenal team of exceptional industry leaders, and to continue to drive Oak View Group and City Football Group’s joint vision to deliver world-leading, planet-friendly entertainment.”

Co-op Live says Roden’s appointment marks another major milestone in the arena’s journey to becoming the most sustainable and socially responsible arena in the UK.

As well as pledging to support Manchester City Council’s target of becoming net zero carbon by 2038 the venue will donate at least £1m annually to the Co-op Foundation to support local and national initiatives focused on young people, food security, education and sustainability.

