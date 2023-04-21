Blackpink creative director signs with OCA

Amy Bowerman served on the group's Born Pink world tour and has also worked with acts such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, FLO and Anne Marie

London-based creative director Amy Bowerman has signed with the Original Creative Agency (OCA) for worldwide representation.

Bowerman, who was a panellist at last month’s ILMC, has worked with acts such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, FLO and Anne Marie, and served as the creative director for Blackpink’s Born Pink world tour in 2022.

With an index of 50 creative directors globally – as well as an in-house studio – OCA is the world’s first agency representing top-tier creative directors on a global scale, responsible for almost 90% of the top 1% of music artists.

“OCA represents some of the most inspiring creatives in the world, so I am very fortunate to sit alongside them”

“It is incredibly exciting to be a part of the OCA family and to be working with the team,” says Bowerman. “OCA represents some of the most inspiring creatives in the world, so I am very fortunate to sit alongside them. I look forward to all the opportunities we have together.”

OCA’s roster of creative directors also includes Ben Chappell, Mike Carson, Sage Adams, Imogene and Maxime Quoilin.

“We are super-excited to have Amy on our roster,” adds OCA partner Jesse Rose. “OCA represents some of the biggest and most respected creative directors in the industry, so it makes absolute sense to be working with Amy.”

