PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Blackpink creative director signs with OCA

Amy Bowerman served on the group's Born Pink world tour and has also worked with acts such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, FLO and Anne Marie

By James Hanley on 21 Apr 2023

Amy Bowerman


London-based creative director Amy Bowerman has signed with the Original Creative Agency (OCA) for worldwide representation.

Bowerman, who was a panellist at last month’s ILMC, has worked with acts such as Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, FLO and Anne Marie, and served as the creative director for Blackpink’s Born Pink world tour in 2022.

With an index of 50 creative directors globally – as well as an in-house studio – OCA is the world’s first agency representing top-tier creative directors on a global scale, responsible for almost 90% of the top 1% of music artists.

“OCA represents some of the most inspiring creatives in the world, so I am very fortunate to sit alongside them”

“It is incredibly exciting to be a part of the OCA family and to be working with the team,” says Bowerman. “OCA represents some of the most inspiring creatives in the world, so I am very fortunate to sit alongside them. I look forward to all the opportunities we have together.”

OCA’s roster of creative directors also includes Ben Chappell, Mike Carson, Sage Adams, Imogene and Maxime Quoilin.

“We are super-excited to have Amy on our roster,” adds OCA partner Jesse Rose. “OCA represents some of the biggest and most respected creative directors in the industry, so it makes absolute sense to be working with Amy.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Ed Sheeran, Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Ben Watts
    Ed Sheeran signs with CAA

    The first solo artist to headline Wembley Stadium will be represented by LA-headquartered Creative Artists Agency outside North America

  • Sarah Dennehy, Larmer Tree
    Larmer Tree Festival returns with new creative team

    New creative director Sarah Dennehy and head of comms Rachel Kinchin will "work together to make 2018 the best Larmer Tree Festival yet" following this year's hiatus

  • Stormzy has signed up to EarthPercent's new initiative
    Stormzy signs with WME

    The grime artist inked a worldwide deal with CAA last year, having previously been guided by Primary Talent International

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|17 Apr 2023

Festival Republic plans 38,000-cap Leicester fest

news|17 Apr 2023

Coachella weekend one: the headlines

news|17 Apr 2023

Superstruct forges deal with resale platform Tixel

feature|19 Apr 2023

To bot or not to bot: Grappling with the rise of ChatGPT

news|17 Apr 2023

AEG names Lynsey Wollaston VP and GM, European festivals

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Agent Day To DayOne Fiinix Live

Chiswick, UKFull TimeDOE

Marketing ManagerCo-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £35K + Benefits

Senior BookerSerious

London, UK (Hybrid)Full Time£35K - £40K DOE

Assistant to PartnerPrimary Talent International

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive