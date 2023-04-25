ASM unveils UK-first London Stadium partnership

The venue giant will create additional event content for the 80,000-cap stadium, as well as creating new commercial opportunities

ASM Global has announced a new strategic partnership with London Stadium to create additional event content for the venue, as well as creating new commercial opportunities.

In what has been described as ASM’s first UK booking foray, the company has committed to cementing the stadium as a leading global venue for “the very best in live experiences” through elevated non-matchday programming. The move broadens ASM’s footprint in the UK and Europe.

Originally built to host the London 2012 Olympic Games at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London Stadium is the home of Premier League football club West Ham United as well as UK Athletics.

At 80,000-cap, London Stadium boasts the second largest concert capacity for a stadium in the UK’s capital and has staged concerts by acts including Beyoncé, the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Guns N’ Roses.

“We have a fantastic reputation for hosting some of the biggest, best and most diverse stadium events, which is evident across our incredible lineup this summer,” says London Stadium CEO Graham Gilmore. “We are always looking to improve; and this partnership with ASM Global will help push us on to even greater possibilities, unlocking the huge potential of our venue.”

“The venue has been ever-present in the city’s consciousness since the 2012 Olympic Games”

The venue’s 2023 calendar includes concerts by Burna Boy (3 June) and The Weeknd (7-8 July).

“We’re delighted to announce London Stadium as ASM Global’s first UK stadium partner, joining our elite network of iconic, major event venues around the world,” adds Tom Lynch, SVP, Europe, of ASM Global. “The venue has been ever-present in the city’s consciousness since the 2012 Olympic Games and has proved itself as one of the best multipurpose stadiums in Europe. It’s blessed with unique versatility for live events with first-class hospitality and unrivaled public transport connectivity to create the best possible fan experience.

“We are thrilled to be working with Graham and his team to continue to build on the stadium’s stunning Olympic legacy with world-class events and partnerships on one of the most culturally dynamic event campuses in Europe.”

ASM’s venue network spans five continents, with a portfolio of more than 350 arenas, stadiums, performing arts venues, and convention and exhibition centres,

