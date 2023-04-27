PROFILE

news

ASM taps Brian Celler for newly created role

The major label and management veteran, who was part of U2's team for eight years, joins as SVP, content and programming, Europe

By James Hanley on 27 Apr 2023

Brian Celler


ASM Global has appointed seasoned executive Brian Celler to the newly-created role of SVP, content and programming, Europe.

The major label veteran brings more than 25 years of experience in major live events, international marketing, and artist management.

He will be responsible for leading ASM’s live entertainment offering, driving “high-calibre, diverse content” across the company’s venue portfolio in the UK and Europe, including AO Arena in Manchester, P&J Live Aberdeen, OVO Arena Wembley, First Direct Arena in Leeds, Friends Arena Stockholm and Rudolf Weber-Arena Oberhausen.

“I am delighted to welcome Brian to ASM Global. Brian comes armed with tremendous international experience, and a fantastic reputation as a highly skilled live events industry professional,” says Chris Bray, ASM’s EVP, Europe. “Brian’s vision and ambition for our European content and programming operations will bring huge value as we look to the future, developing a diverse, relevant and truly exciting calendar of events across Europe.”

Celler began his music industry career in the production teams of bands such as Aerosmith, AC/DC and Metallica, going  on to work as an artist manager with Q Prime, after which he ascended to progressively more senior roles in artist development and international marketing.

He developed award-winning creative campaigns for artists at Sony Music in New York and London, as well as at Universal Music Group UK in London where he served most recently as EVP and head of the label’s international team. He also oversaw all operations including creative, marketing, touring, production and content for U2 during an eight-year stint working as MD of Principle Management in Dublin and London.

“I’m honoured to join the incredible ASM Global team in a role that aligns perfectly to my passions for the future of our industry and leverages the diversity of experience I’ve accumulated over the course of my career,” says Celler. “I’m inspired to support ASM Global’s mission to redefine what world-class content looks and feels like to live event fans. I ‘m very much looking forward to getting started.”

John Boyle, global chief content officer at ASM Global, adds: “Brian is the consummate music business and live event executive. He has spent his entire career working with big artists on an international level. He is incredibly well-respected around the world, and there is nothing he hasn’t seen or done. I really look forward to having him on our Global Content team, and I am certain he will add significant value to our business”.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

