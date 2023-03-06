Wembley Stadium tipped to host Ukraine benefit gig

Artists such as U2, the Rolling Stones, The Killers and Pink have reportedly been asked to perform at the London event, set for 24 June

Wembley Stadium is reportedly set to host a Live Aid-style fundraising concert for Ukraine this summer.

Artists such as U2, the Rolling Stones, The Killers and Pink are said to have been asked to perform at the London event.

“It’s going to be huge, properly A-list and on a global scale,” a source tells The Sun. “It’s something people have wanted to do for a while, but a date has now been nailed down and booked at Wembley Stadium. Invitations to perform are going out thick and fast to the biggest names in the business.”

The concert is reportedly pencilled in for Saturday 24 June – the same weekend as Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park

The concert is reportedly pencilled in for Saturday 24 June – the same weekend as Glastonbury and BST Hyde Park, with the source adding that some big name acts have already been ruled out due to prior to commitments.

The 90,000-cap stadium has already confirmed concerts by Harry Styles (13-14 & 16-17 June), Def Leppard & Motley Crue (1 July), Blur (8-9 July) and The Weeknd (18 August) for 2023.

Last year’s Concert For Ukraine fundraiser in Birmingham raised £12.2 million for the humanitarian relief effort in the country.

Stars including Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and Emeli Sande took to the stage at the Resorts World Arena for the televised event. Anne Marie, Snow Patrol, Manic Street Preachers, Nile Rodgers and Chic and Gregory Porter also performed, while Ukrainian singer Jamala delivered a rendition of her Eurovision-winning track, 1944.

