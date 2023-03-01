Wasserman announces flurry of promotions

The agency has elevated seven members of its global team to agents, and two veteran employees to executive positions

Wasserman Music has announced the promotion of seven members of its global team to agents, and has elevated two veteran employees to executive positions.

The agency’s newly-promoted agents include responsible agents Eli Gelernter, Logan Handelsman, Lindsay McDowell and Yitzi Peetluk. It has also expanded its artist service teams with Fairs & Festivals agent Jess Bumsted and tour marketers Mary Kate Carragher and Kaela Ismael.

“Our two biggest priorities at Wasserman Music are the ongoing efforts to super-serve our clients and the continued career growth of our staff. These well-deserved promotions help us achieve both,” says Lee Anderson, Wasserman Music EVP & managing executive. “We could not be prouder of each of these employees and look forward to their continued success and contributions here at Wasserman.”

Additionally, Sara Pullman is upped to VP, operations, and Chappel McCollister steps up to become SVP of business development.

Pullman started her career as an assistant at dance agency AM Only before climbing the ladder to agent and then moving to operations. She leads all of Wasserman’s branded events during SXSW, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Miami Music Week, and cultivates festival relationships.

McCollister, meanwhile, is devoted to leveraging synergies between the company’s music, sports, film, marketing and social media divisions. In his four years with Wasserman, his campaign highlights include an award-winning brand collaboration for Kacey Musgraves with candle maker Boy Smells; a partnership between Musgraves and Chipotle featuring the brand’s short animated film that went on to win three Clio Awards and five Cannes Lions Awards; the design of the global Blake Shelton x Land’s End collection.

More recently, he helped launch Nashville Soccer Club’s brand-new Man in Black Kit, honouring Johnny Cash, a partnership that was spearheaded by McCollister. He is also a co-leader of Wasserman Music’s country and Americana genres.

“I have seen the future of music, sports, business development, and brand partnerships. Its name is Chappel McCollister,” says Jonathan Levine, Wasserman Music EVP & managing executive. “Hard pressed to find anyone who out-thinks, out-shines, or out-hustles Chappel. He’s best in class and provides tremendous service to our clients across a broad array of creative opportunities.”

