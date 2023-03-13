TEG Live Europe launches new UK festival

The Birmingham-based InterMission festival will explore sounds from the UK's jazz, afro, global, electronica and hip-hop scenes

TEG Live Europe has announced a new one-day festival in Birmingham “celebrating diversity, inclusion and gender balance”.

InterMission festival will explore sounds from the UK’s jazz, afro, global, electronica and hip-hop scenes via live music, sound workshops, industry talks and food stalls.

Steam Down, Shy One, Tash LC, QuinzeQuinze, Hagan, TC and the Groove Family are among the acts that will perform at the event, slated for The Mill in Digbeth on 22 July.

In addition to two stages of live music, InterMission will also feature a creative area with music industry lead talks, DJ workshops led by Pioneer, mental health workshops, an outdoor yard with food traders and stalls, and a rooftop takeover from female & gender-minority DJ collectives.

“Music festivals aren’t always a space where minorities feel included, so InterMission is an invitation for all to join”

“I’m so excited for the launch of InterMission,” says TEG promoter and founder of InterMission festival Betty Adesanya. “Birmingham is such a culturally rich place, it was important to me that the festival program reflects this; a celebration of different people and artists coming together in a space that feels safe, that’s curated with them in mind. From personal experience, music festivals aren’t always a space where minorities feel included, so InterMission is an invitation for all to join.

“We need to keep pushing for more diverse and gender-balanced festival line-ups, but we also need to address the lack of black and minority promoters, agents, event managers, and live industry professionals running the shows. I’ve been working in the live music and festival industry for years and when it comes to the people at the top making the big decisions there is a long way to go.”

