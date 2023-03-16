PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Live Nation Sweden’s Summerburst called off

Superstar DJs such as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Galantis and Martin Garrix had been booked for the EDM event in Gothenburg in June

By James Hanley on 16 Mar 2023

The late Avicii performs at Summerburst 2015

Summerburst


The 2023 edition of Sweden’s Summerburst festival has been cancelled by promoter Live Nation.

The electronic dance music staple had been slated for 2-3 June at the 75,000-cap Ullevi stadium in ​​Gothenburg, with acts such as Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Galantis, Martin Garrix, Steve Akoi, Purple Disco Machine, Icona Pop, Meduza and Joel Corry.

However, its cancellation was confirmed in a message to fans on the Summerburst website, just days after its most recent line-up announcement.

“Unfortunately, we need to inform you that this year’s Summerburst will not take place as planned,” it says. “All ticket purchasers will be refunded. Words cannot describe how grateful we are for your support. We hope to see you all again soon.”

“We have decided to focus on the other festivals that take place during the spring and summer”

Organisers elaborated on the reasons for the decision in a statement released to Swedish publication Dagens Nyheter.

“We have decided to focus on the other festivals that take place during the spring and summer,” says a spokesperson.

Launched in 2011, Summerburst had been held in stadiums in both Gothenburg and Stockholm. Returning last year for its landmark 10th edition after a three-year break due to Covid, artists included Marshmello, David Guetta, Afrojack and Alan Walker.

Other Live Nation Sweden festivals taking place over the summer include Sweden Rock Festival (7-10 June), Lollapalooza Stockholm (29 June-1 July) and Way Out West (10-12 August).

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|14 Mar 2023

Meet the world’s second-largest festival promoter

feature|13 Mar 2023

Bien Venue(s): France Market Report

news|14 Mar 2023

All Things Live continues acquisition spree in Norway

news|15 Mar 2023

Festival heads debate red line for ticket prices

news|13 Mar 2023

TEG Live Europe launches new UK festival

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

General ManagerPure Represents Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Head of Operations (Live)FMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Accreditation ManagerEnd of the Road Festival

London, UK / RemotePart Time/Temporary£10K

Recruitment Advisor (F&B)Co-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £35K