Sticky Fingers removed from Bluesfest line-up

Sticky Fingers have been removed from the line-up for Byron Bay Bluesfest after a backlash over the band’s appearance.

The Australian group’s booking was criticised in light of past allegations of racism and violence against frontman Dylan Frost, with Sampa the Great and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard both boycotting the festival in response to their inclusion.

Bluesfest director Peter Noble recently spoke out in support of Frost, who was diagnosed with bipolar schizophrenia in 2015, saying: “I question why there is such an ongoing witch-hunt toward a man with a mental health disorder. A man who is attempting to grow and function in society.”

However, Noble has now confirmed the band will now no longer be performing at the event, which returns to Byron Events Farm from 6–10 April.

“The narrative that they continue to deserve to be cancelled, as well as anyone who publicly supports them, is difficult to accept”

“We are sad to announce that Bluesfest has decided that Sticky Fingers is to step off the Bluesfest 2023 line-up,” reads a statement. “Bluesfest cannot, sadly, continue to support Sticky Fingers by having them play our 2023 edition, and we apologise to those artists, sponsors and any others we involved in this matter through our mistaken belief that forgiveness and redemption are the rock on which our society is built.

“The narrative that they continue to deserve to be cancelled, as well as anyone who publicly supports them, is difficult to accept, wherein a portion of society and media passes eternal judgment toward those, in this case, a diagnosed mentally ill person whom we feel doesn’t deserve the continued public scrutiny he’s being given.”

The statement adds: “We thank everyone who has contacted us and advised their support in this matter, especially those suffering from a mental illness who feel they cannot have their illness supported in a manner whereby they feel included in society.

“Sticky Fingers has done so many good deeds that have never been reported, including building and funding recording studios and music education programs in disadvantaged regional communities.”

Bluesfest 2023 will feature artists including Mavis Staples, Bonnie Raitt, The Doobie Brothers, Jackson Browne, Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit, Paolo Nutini, Lucinda Williams, Beck, Gang Of Youths and Tash Sultana, among others.

