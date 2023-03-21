Site switch for Moroccan festival’s second edition

The second Oasis: Into the Wild will be held at Atlas Studios in Ouarzazate, where blockbusters such as Gladiator and The Mummy were filmed

Organisers of Morocco’s Oasis: Into the Wild have announced a brand new location for the festival’s second edition.

The boutique event will take place from 27-29 October at the Atlas Studios in Ouarzazate, Morocco, a popular filming location used for blockbuster productions including Gladiator, Game of Thrones and The Mummy.

The first wave of acts unveiled include Honey Dijon, DJ Koze, Jyoty, Partiboi69 b2b LB aka Labat, Romy, Sofia Kourtesis and TSHA, as well as a roster of Moroccan acts.

There will also be showcases of Moroccan cuisine with an on-site pop-up dining experience, plus art and culture pop-ups from North African creators and tastemakers, along with a host of wellness activities.

Into the Wild is being staged by the team behind Morocco’s Oasis Festival, which launched in Marrakech in 2015

The festival site, which boasts views over the surrounding desert landscape, is a three-hour drive from Marrakech. Dedicated coaches for festival attendees will run directly from various points in Marrakech, including the airport.

A two-day festival pass costs €180, with three-day weekend passes (including opening party) at €230.

Into the Wild debuted last year at Dakhla Club and is being staged by the team behind Morocco’s Oasis Festival, which launched in Marrakech in 2015.

