Royal Albert Hall to host Jeff Beck tribute shows

Promoter Triple A Entertainment is teaming with Eric Clapton to stage the concerts at London's Royal Albert Hall from 22-23 May

Triple A Entertainment Group is teaming with Eric Clapton to stage two concerts honouring the memory and artistry of the late guitar great Jeff Beck.

Beck passed away peacefully on 10 January this year after contracting bacterial meningitis. The 2x Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee rose to fame in the 1960s after succeeding Clapton as a member of the Yardbirds, and went on to front the Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice, before enjoying success as a solo artist.

The tribute shows will take place at the Royal Albert Hall in London from 22-23 May. The list of artists appearing will be finalised nearer the time, but acts expected to take part in both concerts include Clapton, Doyle Bramhall, Gary Clark Jr, Billy Gibbons, Imelda May, John McLaughlin, Robert Randolph, Olivia Safe, Rod Stewart, Joss Stone, Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, in addition to Rhonda Smith, Anika Nilles and Robert Stevenson from the Jeff Beck Band.

Surplus income from the tribute concerts will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent

The actor Johnny Depp is also set to perform on both nights. Depp played a number of dates with Beck, including at the Montreux Jazz Festival, and the pair recorded the collaborative album 18, released in July 2022.

Surplus income from the tribute concerts will be donated to the Folly Wildlife Rescue based in Tunbridge Wells, Kent.

Triple A previously partnered with Kilimanjaro Live to present Beck’s two dates at London’s Royal Albert Hall in May last year.

“We were fortunate to have promoted him on many occasions and he delivered every time,” Triple A’s Pete Wilson told IQ earlier this year. “Our live world has lost a unique genius.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.