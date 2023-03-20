Rolling Loud cancels New York festival for 2023

The hip-hop event is the third 2023 festival cancelled in the last week, following Sweden's Summerburst and Bulgaria's Hills of Rock

US hip-hop franchise Rolling Loud has cancelled its New York event for 2023, citing “logistical factors beyond our control”.

The Miami-hailing festival first hosted a New York City edition in 2019. After cancelling the 2020 edition due to Covid, further Rolling Loud New York events were held in 2021 and 2022.

In the past week, at least two other 2023 festivals have been cancelled including Sweden’s Summerburst and Bulgaria’s Hills of Rock.

In a statement, Rolling Loud organisers paid homage to previous editions and reassured fans the festival would return sometime in the future.

“We saw the beginning of the King Vamp era, Travis power through his full set through the pain, Parti and Uzi reuniting on stage, Nicki, 50 Cent, and A$AP Rocky putting on iconic headlining performances in their hometown, [and] Juice WRLD’s final festival performance,” reads the statement.

“We’ll be back in New York when the time is right”

“Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023. But don’t worry, this isn’t goodbye, more like see you later. We’ll be back in New York when the time is right. In the meantime, we invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami 21-23 July for our biggest, best festival of the year.”

Last year’s New York edition took place at Citi Field in Queens between 23-25 September with headliners Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.

In 2023, Rolling Loud will return to Miami, Los Angeles and Portugal, and make its debut in Germany, the Netherlands and Thailand.

