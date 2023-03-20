PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Rolling Loud cancels New York festival for 2023

The hip-hop event is the third 2023 festival cancelled in the last week, following Sweden's Summerburst and Bulgaria's Hills of Rock

By Lisa Henderson on 20 Mar 2023

Rolling Loud

Rolling Loud


image © Rolling Loud

US hip-hop franchise Rolling Loud has cancelled its New York event for 2023, citing “logistical factors beyond our control”.

The Miami-hailing festival first hosted a New York City edition in 2019. After cancelling the 2020 edition due to Covid, further Rolling Loud New York events were held in 2021 and 2022.

In the past week, at least two other 2023 festivals have been cancelled including Sweden’s Summerburst and Bulgaria’s Hills of Rock.

In a statement, Rolling Loud organisers paid homage to previous editions and reassured fans the festival would return sometime in the future.

“We saw the beginning of the King Vamp era, Travis power through his full set through the pain, Parti and Uzi reuniting on stage, Nicki, 50 Cent, and A$AP Rocky putting on iconic headlining performances in their hometown, [and] Juice WRLD’s final festival performance,” reads the statement.

“We’ll be back in New York when the time is right”

“Sadly, due to logistical factors beyond our control, Rolling Loud will not return to New York in 2023. But don’t worry, this isn’t goodbye, more like see you later. We’ll be back in New York when the time is right. In the meantime, we invite all of our New York fans to meet us in Miami 21-23 July for our biggest, best festival of the year.”

Last year’s New York edition took place at Citi Field in Queens between 23-25 September with headliners Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.

In 2023, Rolling Loud will return to Miami, Los Angeles and Portugal, and make its debut in Germany, the Netherlands and Thailand.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Cardi B will headline the first day of Rolling Loud Thailand
    Rolling Loud Thailand details inaugural festival

    Cardi B, Chris Brown and Travis Scott will headline Rolling Loud's very first Asia instalment in Pattaya, this April

  • Two Door Cinema Club
    Major new festival says grandparents go for free

    In It Together, a "festival for everyone", will launch in Wales next year with headliners High Flying Birds, Two Door Cinema Club and Clean Bandit

  • Twickets has previously worked with Stormzy, pictured performing in early 2020
    Woo Hah! Festival joins forces with Rolling Loud

    The Netherlands' Woo Hah! hip-hop festival has joined forces with US festival organiser Rolling Loud. According to Entertainment Business, Woo Hah! x Rolling Loud is set to take place from 1-3 July 2022 at Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek. Line-up details will be announced soon. Launched in 2014, Woo Hah! has…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|16 Mar 2023

AEG apologise after security drags comic off stage

news|16 Mar 2023

Roger Waters takes legal action over axed gigs

news|17 Mar 2023

Top agents weigh up consolidation of the biz

news|16 Mar 2023

Bulgaria’s biggest rock festival cancelled for 2023

news|16 Mar 2023

Live Nation Sweden’s Summerburst called off

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Team Admin AssistantPure Represents Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

General ManagerPure Represents Ltd

London, UKFull TimeDOE

Head of Operations (Live)FMLY Agency Ltd

Brighton, UKFull TimeDOE

Accreditation ManagerEnd of the Road Festival

London, UK / RemotePart Time/Temporary£10K