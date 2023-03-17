Rob Wicks named MD of Aberdeen’s P&J Live

Wicks, who will join the ASM Global venue from Aberdeen Football Club, brings 25 years of experience in the sports and events industry

ASM Global has announced the appointment of Rob Wicks as managing director of P&J Live in Aberdeen.

Wicks, who will join the venue in June, brings 25 years of experience in the sports and events industry, working with rights holders, brands, host venues, governing bodies, promoters and agencies.

He is currently commercial director at Aberdeen Football Club, where he has been responsible for all football club revenue streams, including partnerships and sponsorships, hospitality, ticketing, retail, memberships, marketing, communications, events and new stadium planning.

“On behalf of everyone at ASM Global, I’d like to warmly welcome Rob to the team,” says Marie Lindqvist, SVP operations Europe at ASM Global. “Rob brings with him decades of experience as a widely-respected, innovative and results-driven leader in the events and sports industries. Having seen great success working with renowned brands, events and organisations in Scotland and beyond, Rob will undoubtedly be a tremendous driving force in his new role as P&J Live, a truly versatile and award-winning venue, looks to the future.”

Wicks, who hails from South Africa and has worked in Europe for the past two decades, has delivered projects and events in 25 countries.

“ASM Global is on a clear growth trajectory and P&J Live is a vitally important part of its European venue portfolio, so this a very exciting time to be coming on board,” he says. “I see this as a terrific opportunity to play a leading role in Scotland’s new state-of-the-art event complex achieving its full potential. I already know some of the passionate and talented team who operate the venue and having spent the past five years in Aberdeen, I am able to bring a strong network and range of local experience to the role.

“I am really looking forward to working with the team to build upon the great work they have done to date and enhancing the reputation that the venue has established. A great example of this is the Lewis Capaldi concert in January that delivered Scotland’s highest-ever selling indoor show. This sort of success has definitely put P&J Live on the map and instilled further confidence that the venue – and the region – can deliver.”

Opening in 2019, P&J Live is the largest event complex in the North of Scotland, and has upcoming shows with the likes of Michael Bublé, Elton Joh and Pet Shop Boys.

“Some of the key priorities that I see in the short to medium term are to enhance our key stakeholder relationships, better understand our customer base, look at ways to integrate innovative new technology to enhance the customer journey and ensuring there is an outstanding pipeline of world-class conferences and events to look forward to,” adds Wicks.

