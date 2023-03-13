Rapper dies after collapsing on stage at festival

Costa Titch, 28, was performing at the Johannesburg leg of the two-day Ultra South Africa electronic music festival on Saturday

South African rapper Costa Titch has died after collapsing on stage during a performance at the Ultra South Africa electronic music festival.

The 28-year-old, real name Constantinos Tsobanoglou, was performing at the Johannesburg leg of the two-day event on Saturday (11 May) when the tragedy occurred. No cause of death has yet been announced.

“We are devastated by the sudden lose of the beloved South African artist Costa Titch, who tragically passed away this weekend,” says a statement by festival organisers. “Costa was a galvanising voice amongst South Africa’s amapiano scene – a talented rapper, dancer, songwriter, collaborator and friend to the festival.”

Titch’s record label Titch Gang Records has also posted a statement on the artist’s Instagram page.

The Ultra electronic music festival brand expanded to South Africa in 2014

“Death has tragically knocked at our door,” it says. “Robbing us of our beloved son, brother and grandson, Constantinos Tsobanoglou (28), who South Africa had come to love and idolise under his stage name ‘Costa Titch’. It is with deep pain that we find ourselves having to acknowledge his passing at this time.

“We are thankful for the emergency responders and all those present in his last hours on this earth. As a family we are faced with a difficult time as we try to make sense of what has befallen us and ask that we be afforded the time and space to gather ourselves.”

Africa’s largest electronic music festival, Ultra South Africa attracts crowds of up to 51,000 and took place at Kenilworth Racecourse, Cape Town (10 March) and Nasrec Expo Centre, Johannesburg (11 March). The Ultra festival brand debuted in the country in 2014.

