Primavera Sound Porto expands for 10th edition

Primavera Sound Porto will gain an extra day and a bigger investment for its 10th-anniversary edition, taking place this June at Parque da Cidade.

The Portuguese festival will expand from three days to four, from 60 to 76 artists and from 35,000 capacity to 45,000 – thanks to the park increasing by six hectares.

Though the site could now host up to 60,000 people, Primavera Sound Porto director José Barreiro stressed the importance of “sustainable growth” that attracts more foreigners, mainly from the North American market.

Barreiro also revealed in a press conference on Tuesday (21 March) that the budget for this year’s festival has increased to €13 million. Porto City Council this year is more than tripling its previous contribution, from €200,000 to €650,000, but organisers are yet to announce the major sponsor that will replace NOS.

“We will have news [about sponsorships] soon because there is a lot to be negotiated,” said Barreiro. “Of course, the support of the municipality is very important, but it does not solve all problems because we are talking about an investment of €13m and we need not only public support but also private support.”

Primavera Sound Porto 2023 has already announced Blur, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalía, FKA twigs, Halsey and more for what organisers are calling “the best lineup in the festival’s history”.

The 10th edition will take place between 7–10 June, with tickets starting from €70 and €170 for day tickets and full festival tickets, respectively.

