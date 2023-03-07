Plans for three new outdoor gig venues in Sydney

A trio of "performance shells" have been proposed for parklands in three city centres to revitalise Greater Sydney's live music scene

Australia’s live entertainment sector could be boosted by a trio of new outdoor concert venues in Sydney under plans unveiled by events and tourism organisation Cedar Mill Group (CMG).

The Greater Entertainment for Greater Sydney report reveals proposals for three permanent “performance shells” in parklands in Greater Sydney’s three city centres: The Domain, Parramatta Park, and Thompsons Creek Regional Parkland in Western Sydney.

The “ground-breaking cultural infrastructure project” bringing together CMG with Greater Sydney’s two business chambers: Sydney Business and Western Sydney Business, with each shell set to “respond to the distinctive character of its city and parkland setting”.

“Greater Sydney’s live performance sector has been struggling, with performance venues closing at an unprecedented rate, deterring international acts and limiting home-grown talent,” reads the document. “Greater Sydney’s growing appetite for outdoor entertainment and cultural events cannot be met with temporary venues that are costly, disrupt public access and are unable to endure extreme weather events.

“Permanent performance shells in Sydney’s parklands are an opportunity to revitalise live entertainment and deliver wider cultural, social and economic benefits across Greater Sydney, Despite a growing outdoor event and festivals sector making use of public parklands, Greater Sydney still lacks a permanent home for such events, in stark contrast to many cities throughout the world.”

“This is an opportunity to revitalise Sydney’s live music sector”

The plans outline a target date of the mid 2020s for the scheme, adding: “This is an opportunity to revitalise Sydney’s live music sector, diversify our night-time economy, activate our open spaces, and generate substantial wider social and economic benefits across Greater Sydney.

“Permanent outdoor venues of this kind have become a beloved part of the cultural landscape in cities around the world, clearly demonstrating the potential benefits for Greater Sydney. We look forward to a positive conversation with government around how to move this project forward.”

Last month, Live Nation applauded the announcement of A$7 billion (€4.5bn) funding deal for the 2032 Brisbane Olympics, which will include a new state-of-the-art arena in Queensland’s capital.

The plan, unveiled by Australian PM Anthony Albanese and Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, will see the federal government provide $2.5bn (€1.6bn) for the development of the 17,000-cap venue.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.