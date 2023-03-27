PROFILE

news

Metronome Prague adds rap stage for 2023 edition

The Czech festival's rap stage will showcase domestic and international talent from the hip-hop, grime and trap genres

By Lisa Henderson on 27 Mar 2023

Metronome Prague 2018

Metronome Prague 2018


image © Metronome Prague

Metronome Prague this year will feature a rap stage showcasing domestic and international talent from the hip-hop, grime and trap genres.

J.I.D (US), Kelvyn Colt (DE), Ayrtn (UK) and Frosti (PL) are among the international rappers that will perform on the new stage at the Czech Republic festival.

J.I.D’s performance will mark the first time an American artist has appeared on the main stage of Metronome Prague, which has so far spawned five editions.

J.I.D’s performance will mark the first time an American artist has performed on the main stage of Metronome Prague

The sixth edition of the festival will also see Czech artists such as Supercrooo, PSH live band, Sawsane, LU2 Vinyl Flexer, Annet X, Baby G, Gesto Booth, Pio Squad, DJ Doemixxx and DJ Noir join the female-heavy lineup for the rap stage.

They join previously confirmed artists Jamiroquai, M83, Moderat, ZAZ, Tove Lo, Aurora, Editors, Biig Piig and White Lies, who will perform at the festival between 22–24 June.

Taking place once again at the Prague Exhibition Grounds, the 2023 edition will comprise 80 concerts, taking place across four outdoor stages and three indoor stages.

Adult tickets for Metronome Prague currently start from €96 for a one-day ticket and €135 for a three-day ticket.

 

