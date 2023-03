Måneskin announce RUSH! World Tour

The group will headline arenas in North America, South America, Japan and Europe, in addition to playing their first shows in Australia

Italian rock band Måneskin have announced their biggest live run to date, the 2023 RUSH! World Tour.

The mammoth trek will see the group headline arenas in North America, South America, Japan and Europe, in addition to their first ever shows in Australia.

Måneskin embarked on their first headline tour of North America last year, selling 100,00 tickets across 25 shows, and will return to headline arenas across the US and Canada, including a landmark show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on 21 September.

The Rome quartet are also heading back to South America, where they will debut in Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Colombia, and will also headline arenas in Japan for the first time.

Måneskin will see play to more than 500,000 fans on their ongoing LOUD KIDS World Tour

The RUSH! World Tour will follow on from Måneskin’s ongoing LOUD KIDS World Tour, which will see them play to more than 500,000 fans. The run has over 20 sold-out European shows still to come, plus festival slots at Glastonbury and Primavera Sound.

The band, who performed to 70,000 fans at Rome’s Circus Maximus in 2022, have already sold more than 220,000 tickets for five special stadium shows in their native Italy in July. Their full list of 2023 tour dates is below.

New tour dates

September 3, 2023 – Hanover, Germany – EXPO Plaza

September 6, 2023 – Nancy, France – Nancy Open Air

September 21, 2023 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

September 23, 2023 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion

September 25, 2023 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

September 27, 2023 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

September 29, 2023 – Chicago, IL – Allstate Arena

October 1, 2023 – Detroit, MI – Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

October 3, 2023 – Nashville, TN – Nashville Municipal Auditorium

October 6, 2023 – Irving, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

October 10, 2023 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

October 13, 2023 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

October 15, 2023 – Vancouver, BC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

October 20, 2023 – Mexico City, Mexico – Palacio De Los Deportes

October 24, 2023 – Bogotá, Colombia – Movistar Arena

October 27, 2023 – Santiago, Chile – Estadio Bicentenario La Florida

October 29, 2023 – Buenos Aires, Argentina – Movistar Arena

November 1, 2023 -Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Qualistage

November 3, 2023 – San Paulo, Brazil – Espaço Unimed

November 20, 2023 – Brisbane, QLD – BCEC

November 22, 2023 – Sydney, NSW – Hordern Pavilion

November 23, 2023 – Melbourne, VIC – Margaret Court Arena

November 25, 2023 – Adelaide, SA – AEC Theatre

November 27, 2023 – Singapore

December 2, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan

December 3, 2023 – Tokyo, Japan

December 7, 2023 – Kobe, Japan

December 14, 2023 – Dublin, Ireland – 3 Arena

December 19, 2023 – Manchester, UK – AO Arena

LOUD KIDS World Tour

February 23, 2023 – Pesaro, Italy – Vitrifrigo Arena SOLD OUT

February 25, 2023 – Turin, Italy – Pala Alpitour SOLD OUT

February 27, 2023 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome (previously at: AFAS LIVE) SOLD OUT

March 2, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT

March 3, 2023 – Brussels, Belgium – Forest National SOLD OUT

March 6, 2023 – Berlin, Germany – Mercedes Benz Arena SOLD OUT

March 10, 2023 – Cologne, Germany – Lanxess Arena SOLD OUT

March 13, 2023 – Paris, France – Accor Arena (previously at: Zenith) SOLD OUT

March 16, 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

March 17, 2023 – Bologna, Italy – Unipol Arena SOLD OUT

March 20, 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT

March 21, 2023 – Florence, Italy – Nelson Mandela Forum SOLD OUT

March 24, 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

March 25, 2023 – Rome, Italy – Palazzo dello Sport SOLD OUT

March 28, 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT

March 29, 2023 – Naples, Italy – Palapartenope SOLD OUT

March 31, 2023 – Bari, Italy – Palaflorio SOLD OUT

April 3, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 4, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 6, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

April 11, 2023 – Barcelona, ​​Spain – Palau Saint Jordi SOLD OUT

26 April 2023 – Zurigo, Svizzera – Hallenstadion (previously at: Halle 622) SOLD OUT

April 28, 2023 – Vienna, Austria – Wiener Stadthalle SOLD OUT

April 30, 2023 – Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal SOLD OUT

May 2, 2023 – Copenhagen, Denmark – The Royal Arena

May 5, 2023 – Milan, Italy – Mediolanum Forum SOLD OUT

May 8, 2023 – London, UK – The O2 Arena (previously at: O2 Academy Brixton) SOLD OUT

May 12, 2023 – Warsaw, Poland – Torwar Hall SOLD OUT

May 14, 2023 – Prague, Czech Republic – O2 Arena (previously at: Malá Sportovní Hala) SOLD OUT

May 16, 2023 – Budapest, Hungary – Budapest Arena (previously at: Barba Negra) SOLD OUT

May 18, 2023 – Riga, Latvia – Mežaparks Grand Stage (previously at Arena Riga) VENUE UPGRADE

19 May 2023 – Tallinn, Estonia – Saku Suurhall SOLD OUT

16 July 2023 – Trieste, Italy – Stadio Nereo Rocco

20 July 2023 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico SOLD OUT

21 July 2023 – Rome, Italy – Stadio Olimpico

24 July 2023 – Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro SOLD OUT

25 July 2023 – Milan, Italy – Stadio San Siro

