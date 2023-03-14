Loud and Live unveils new country music festival

The inaugural Country Bay Music Festival will be held in the grounds of Miami Marine Stadium from 11-12 November

Miami-based promoter Loud and Live has announced details of the inaugural Country Bay Music Festival in conjunction with its South Florida-focused live events division, EngageLive!

Staged on the grounds of Miami Marine Stadium, the festival will take place from 11-12 November with headliners Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Lee Brice and Lainey Wilson.

“We are thrilled to announce the launch of this premier country music festival in Miami, bringing together the best of country music across the vibrant and energetic backdrop of this magical city,” says Loud and Live CEO Nelson Albareda. “Our goal is to create a memorable experience for music fans and our partner sponsors alike, and ultimately to establish Miami as a destination for country music enthusiasts from around the world.”

Country Bay Music Festival also promises to showcase performances from Randy Houser, Chris Lane, LOCASH and Elle King, as well as up-and-coming artists such as Restless Road, Blanco Brown, Josh Ross, Hailey Whitters, and David J, plus country-Latin duo Kat & Alex and Neon Union.

“We are confident that Country Bay Music Festival will be a must-attend event for years to come”

“With an incredible lineup of the top country music artists and a picturesque waterfront venue that has a long history of iconic country music shows, including Jimmy Buffet and Kenny Rogers among others, we are confident that Country Bay Music Festival will be a must-attend event for years to come,” adds EngageLive CEO Tony Albelo.

The two-day festival will also offer activities, including The Saloon Experience, a 360-degree country-themed bar offering an assortment of craft beer, whiskey, bourbon, and tequila. Fans will also be able to enjoy other festival experiences, including sponsor activations, games, culinary experiences, photo booth opportunities, line dancing, a mechanical bull, and a giant Ferris wheel.

Fans will also have the opportunity to attend the event by boat or yacht with an anchorage access pass. Weekend festival passes start at US$159 (€148), with Beach Club passes available from $699 (€652) and platinum VIP weekend tickets at $1,599 (€1,491).

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.