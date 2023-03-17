PROFILE

news

LN Australia to run Melbourne’s Festival Hall

Live Nation plans to invest in several upgrades to the 5,000-cap venue, which has hosted artists such as Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters

By James Hanley on 17 Mar 2023

Roger Field


Live Nation Australia has secured a multi-year lease to operate Melbourne’s Festival Hall.

The company plans to invest in several upgrades to the 5,000-cap venue, which has hosted artists such as Red Hot Chili Peppers, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Previously, LN has successfully revitalised heritage entertainment venues in Australia such as Palais Theatre in St Kilda and Anita’s Theatre in Thirroul (NSW) as well as investing in new live music venues in Hindley Street and the Fortitude Valley in Adelaide and Brisbane respectively.

“We are extremely excited to be delivering the next chapter of Festival Hall’s life, not only because it will help support the growing demand of shows that are coming down the pipeline across the industry, but also to put the iconic venue firmly back on the global live entertainment map,” says LN APAC president Roger Field.

“It’s a privilege to be part of an organisation that values the protection of existing heritage music assets and sees the importance that these venues play”

Festival Hall was purchased by Hillsong Church in October 2020, with the intention to create a community hub to support live music, entertainment, and other events. “It’s a way to give back to Melbourne and continue the venue’s legacy,” said Hillsong at the time.

The church will continue to use the venue for weekend services and other events

“It’s a privilege to be part of an organisation that values the protection of existing heritage music assets and sees the importance that these venues play in the ongoing growth of the live entertainment sector and the communities they’re a part of,” adds Field. “Our vision is to ensure that Festival Hall remains a cornerstone of the State’s live music scene for artists, industry, and fans alike.”

 

