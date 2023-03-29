Live Nation Urban revives Exodus festival

The US festival will return following two sold-out editions in 2018 and 2019, and take place over two days for the first time

Live Nation Urban and gospel artist Kirk Franklin are reviving Exodus Music & Arts Festival, following two sold-out editions in 2018 and 2019.

The festival resumes at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory in Dallas (Texas) on 20-21 May, marking the first time the festival has spanned two days.

Once again, Franklin will personally host and headline the show. Yolanda Adams, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Tamela Mann, Natalie Grant, Naomi Raine, Taya, and more will also perform.

“This was the first festival partnership Live Nation Urban entered into when the company was formed a few years back”

“Kirk Franklin and his team have been amazing partners for Live Nation Urban, this was the first festival partnership we entered into when the company was formed a few years back,” says president of Live Nation Urban, Shawn Gee. “It’s great to see the event grow and scale and we will continue to invest in the Gospel music community as it’s an area of priority for LNU.”

Kirk Franklin adds: “I am absolutely thrilled that our music festival is back and bigger than ever, now extending to two full days of unique voices and talented artists that will inspire and uplift all those in attendance.

“Exodus has always been about bringing together fans and artists in celebration of the power of Gospel music, and it’s a true honour to be a part of this incredible event once again. I’m also incredibly thankful for our partnership with Live Nation Urban, which has allowed us to create an unforgettable experience for everyone involved.”

The Exodus Music & Arts Festival welcomed such gospel stars as Mann, Marvin Sapp and Tye Tribbett during its aforementioned inaugural year.

For its second year in 2019, the festival boasted a lineup that featured Cobbs Leonard, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters and Travis Greene, among other acts.

