news

Live Nation details inaugural FairWell festival

Sheryl Crow, Zach Bryan and Turnpike Troubadours will perform at the three-day festival in Oregon, this July

By Lisa Henderson on 15 Mar 2023

Sheryl Crowl will perform at FairWell festival in the US

image © Wikimedia Commons/Symbiosis


image © Wikimedia Commons/Symbiosis

Live Nation has unveiled the maiden edition of FairWell festival, taking place in Oregon (US) this July.

Sheryl Crow, Zach Bryan, Willie Nelson & Family, Turnpike Troubadours, Gary Clark Jr. and Mt. Joy will perform at Deschutes County Fairgrounds in the heart of the High Desert in Central Oregon between 21–23 July for the event.

Over 36 artists in the folk, blues, rock, country, and soul spheres will perform across three stages for the three-day festival.

Over 36 artists in the folk, blues, rock, country, and soul spheres will perform across three stages for the three-day festival

According to Live Nation, the festival will celebrate its “native Oregon spirit by bringing fans a range of locally sourced culinary options such as a craft beer hall, an exceptional wine experience with a curated selection, and an array of cuisine from local favourites, as well as unique fan experiences including a local craft market, fairground attractions, and more.”

Morgan Wade, Trampled By Turtles, Yola, Band of Horses, Luke Grimes and Charley Crockett are also slated to perform at FairWell festival, which starts at US$199 for three-day GA tickets.

 

