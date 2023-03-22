Latam’s Duars Entertainment launches production arm

The indie label, management, booking and publishing company behind Latam stars is formalising its events production operation

Duars Entertainment, the indie label, management, booking and publishing company behind Latam stars such as Rauw Alejandro, Cauty and Sie7e has formalised its events production arm.

The company has long offered event production and concert promotion services but is now officially launching the operation under the name Duars Live.

Duars says the catalyst for the decision was Alejandro’s Saturno tour, which kicked off in March and will play over 70 arena dates around the world. Duars Live is producing the tour in partnership with Outback Presents.

“In an odd turn of events, life has led me back to event production which I am totally enjoying now”

The newly established operation is led by Duars Entertainment founder Eric Duars Pérez, along with veteran Puerto Rican promoter Paco López as co-producer, Orlando ‘Chispa’ Acosta as stage manager, Omar Rodríguez as head of pre-production and Alexis Soto as production manager.

“Producing events is my real passion,” says Pérez, who began managing Alejandro several years ago and eventually signed him to his label, Duars Entertainment. “At some point in my career, I had the opportunity to manage artists and release music, but I feel like in an odd turn of events, life has led me back to event production which I am totally enjoying now.”

“I want to develop people within my structure so that in 10 years they can function without me,” he says. “I want to grow, sign artists, do more projects. My goal is, literally, to grow.”

In addition to Grammy-nominated Rauw Alejandro’s tour, Duars Live is also producing two shows at Coliseo de Puerto Rico by reggaetón star De La Ghetto and will soon launch another major tour.

