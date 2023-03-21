Kendrick, Billie Eilish, RHCP to headline Lolla US

Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975 and Tomorrow X Together are also set for the 2023 festival in Grant Park, Chicago

Kendrick Lamar, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers have been unveiled as headliners for the 2023 edition of Lollapalooza US.

Odesza, Lana Del Rey, Karol G, The 1975, and Tomorrow X Together will also top the bill at the 100,000-cap festival in Grant Park, Chicago from 3-6 August.

Other acts will include Fred Again.., Carly Rae Jepsen, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Rina Sawayama, Diplo, Pusha T, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Noah Kahan, Portugal. the Man, Beabadoobie, Alan Walker, Subtronics, Louis the Child Lil Yachty and Maggie Rogers.

The Lollapalooza brand launched in Chicago in 1991 and has gone on to expand to Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Germany, France, Sweden and most recently India earlier this year.

The debut edition of Lollapalooza India was held at Mahalaxmi Racecourse Lawns in Mumbai and drew 60,000 fans over two days. The event saw performances from local and international artists including Imagine Dragons, The Strokes, AP Dhillon, Cigarettes After Sex, Divine, the F16s, Jackson Wang, Imanbek, Greta Van Fleet, The Wombats, and Diplo.

Lollapalooza’s Argentina and Chile editions took place this past weekend (17-19 March) at San Isidro Racecourse in Buenos Aires and Parque Cerrillos, Santiago, respectively, with headliners Drake, Rosalia, Twenty One Pilots, Tame Impala, Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. The Brazilian leg will follow at São Paulo’s Interlagos Speedway from 24-26 March

Last month, it was revealed that Paramount+ has greenlit a music docuseries exploring the history of Lollapalooza festival.

The three-part Lolla: The Story of Lollapalooza series is being produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and FunMeter, in partnership with C3 Presents, and will chronicle the relationship between the festival and its founder Perry Farrell, and the evolution of “the now global cultural phenomenon”.

