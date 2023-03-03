PROFILE

news

Karsten Jahnke recognised at 2023 Arthur Awards

The German concert legend took the Bottle Award for outstanding contribution at the biggest ILMC Gala Dinner in the event's history

By James Hanley on 03 Mar 2023

Karsten Jahnke


German concert legend Karsten Jahnke was honoured with the Bottle Award as the international live music business flocked to the biggest Arthur Awards yet.

With more than 400 professionals in attendance at ILMC’s new home, the five-star Royal Lancaster Hotel in London, it was the most well-attended Gala Dinner in the event’s history.

Reflecting this year’s focus on the Latin live music market, this edition took place as The ILMC Gala Fiesta & Arturo Awards, with AEG Presents’ Lucy Noble and A Greener Festival CEO Claire O’Neill standing in for CAA’s Emma Banks as hosts.

Eleven gongs were awarded in total, including the Bottle Award, which recognises an individual who has contributed greatly to the live music industry. Jahnke, founder of Germany’s renowned Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion, celebrated his 60th year in the business last year.

Elsewhere, the top promoter gong went to Kelly Chappel of Live Nation, while the ‘second least offensive agent’ category was won by Alex Bruford of ATC Live. The top festival award (Ligger’s Favourite Festival) went to Switzerland’s Montreux Jazz Festival.

“Many thanks to all the live music professionals at the 2023 ILMC Gala Dinner who helped make it the biggest edition in our long history”

“Congratulations to this year’s deserving Arthur winners, and many thanks to all the live music professionals at the 2023 ILMC Gala Dinner who helped make it the biggest edition in our long history,” says ILMC MD Greg Parmley. “It was a particular pleasure to recognise Karsten Jahnke with the prestigious Bottle Award, with him having celebrated a phenomenal 60 years in business in 2022.”

For more than two and a half decades, The Arthur Awards have been handed out during ILMC. The shortlist of nominees in each category are decided by a committee of 150 industry professionals. Winners are then decided by a combination of an open vote of all ILMC members and IQ Magazine readers, and a closed panel of judges made up of senior industry figures.

The full list of 2023 Arthur Awards winners is as follows:

THE VENUE AWARD
(FIRST VENUE TO COME INTO YOUR HEAD)
Barclays Arena, Hamburg

THE PROMOTER AWARD
(THE PROMOTERS’ PROMOTER)
Kelly Chappel, Live Nation

THE AGENT AWARD
(SECOND LEAST OFFENSIVE AGENT)
Alex Bruford, ATC Live

THE FESTIVAL AWARD
(LIGGERS’ FAVOURITE FESTIVAL)
Montreux Jazz Festival

THE PRODUCTION SERVICES AWARD
(SERVICES ABOVE & BEYOND)
Beat the Street

THE PROFESSIONAL SERVICES AWARD
(MOST PROFESSIONAL PROFESSIONAL)
Katie Moore, Live Nation

THE ASSISTANT AWARD
(THE PEOPLE’S ASSISTANT)
Kai Henderson, AEG Presents

THE TICKETING PROFESSIONAL AWARD
(THE GOLDEN TICKET)
Marcia Titley, Eventim Norway & Sweden

THE INDUSTRY CHAMPION AWARD
(THE UNSUNG HERO)
Holger Jan Schmidt, YOUROPE

YOUNG EXECUTIVE AWARD
(TOMORROW’S NEW BOSS)
Dan Rais, CAA

THE BOTTLE AWARD
Karsten Jahnke, Karsten Jahnke Konzertdirektion

 

