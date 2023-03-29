PROFILE

news

India’s biggest metal fest sells out for first time

"A heavy metal festival in Bangalore, India, is sold out... this will go down in the history books," says the founder of Bangalore Open Air

By Lisa Henderson on 29 Mar 2023

Bangalore Open Air 2019

Bangalore Open Air 2019


image © Wikimedia Commons/BangaloreOpenAir

India’s biggest metal festival Bangalore Open Air has sold out for the first time in its 10-year history.

“This will go down in the history books,” says Bangalore Open Air founder, Salman U Syed. “A heavy metal festival in Bangalore, India, is sold out. Thank you for your support. Ten years of hard work determination and patience.”

The 3,000-capacity event, which is produced in partnership with Germany’s marquee metal festival Wacken Open Air, will this year celebrate its 10th anniversary.

“Thank you for your support. Ten years of hard work determination and patience”

Mayhem, Pestilence, Kryptos, Godless, Born of Osiris, Dying Embrace and Amorphia are among the acts lined up for the 1 April event at Royal Orchid Resorts at Yelahanka. Tickets start from ₹30,499 (€341).

In the past, the festival has hosted The Wacken Metal Battle’s Indian leg, with the winning band getting an opportunity to play at the German flagship festival, promoted by Superstuct Entertainment-backed International Concert Service (ICS).

The sell-out Bangalore Open Air comes soon after the inaugural Lollapalooza India drew 60,000 fans over two days.

 

