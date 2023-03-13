PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Head in the Clouds festival exported to NY

Following successful editions in LA, Jakarta and Manila, the 88rising-led event will make its East Coast debut this spring

By Lisa Henderson on 13 Mar 2023

88rising's Head in the Clouds festival

88rising's Head in the Clouds festival


Head in the Clouds festival will debut in New York this spring, following successful editions in Los Angeles, Jakarta and Manila.

NIKI, Rich Brian, ITZY, beabadoobee, DPR Live & DPR Ian, MILLI and XG will perform at the two-day event, led by Asian-American music powerhouse 88rising.

The East Coast festival will be produced alongside frequent 88rising collaborator and Southern California promoter Goldenvoice (Coachella, Stagecoach), as well as new partner The Bowery Presents.

The East Coast festival will be produced alongside Goldenvoice and The Bowery Presents

Head in the Clouds NY will take over Forest Hills Stadium in Queens between 20–21 May during, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This marks the first time the festival has branched out to a new market in North America following a successful run in Los Angeles (2018-19, 2021-22) and 2022 festivals in Jakarta and Manila.

The inaugural NY event also represents a homecoming for 88rising, which was founded in New York City back in 2015.

Masiwei, Atarashii Gakko!, P-Lo, Raveena, Warren Hue and more will also perform at the event.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|09 Mar 2023

Live Nation CFO says ’23 is off to ‘raging start’

news|09 Mar 2023

Touring powerhouses back Fair Ticketing Reforms

news|09 Mar 2023

Byron Bay Bluesfest caught up in fresh controversy

news|08 Mar 2023

The Dragons’ Den: Women in Live report

news|10 Mar 2023

TicketSwap launches sonic safety campaign

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Head of HR (F&B)Co-op Live

Manchester, UKFull TimeUp to £60K

Head of Member EngagementIndependent Society of Musicians (ISM)

London, UKFull TimeCirca £45k (DOE)

Personal Assistant to the CEOIndependent Society of Musicians (ISM)

London, UKFull Time£36K - £38K

Membership & Services OfficerIndependent Society of Musicians (ISM)

London, UKFull Time£27K - £28k