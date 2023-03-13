Head in the Clouds festival exported to NY

Following successful editions in LA, Jakarta and Manila, the 88rising-led event will make its East Coast debut this spring

Head in the Clouds festival will debut in New York this spring, following successful editions in Los Angeles, Jakarta and Manila.

NIKI, Rich Brian, ITZY, beabadoobee, DPR Live & DPR Ian, MILLI and XG will perform at the two-day event, led by Asian-American music powerhouse 88rising.

The East Coast festival will be produced alongside frequent 88rising collaborator and Southern California promoter Goldenvoice (Coachella, Stagecoach), as well as new partner The Bowery Presents.

The East Coast festival will be produced alongside Goldenvoice and The Bowery Presents

Head in the Clouds NY will take over Forest Hills Stadium in Queens between 20–21 May during, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

This marks the first time the festival has branched out to a new market in North America following a successful run in Los Angeles (2018-19, 2021-22) and 2022 festivals in Jakarta and Manila.

The inaugural NY event also represents a homecoming for 88rising, which was founded in New York City back in 2015.

Masiwei, Atarashii Gakko!, P-Lo, Raveena, Warren Hue and more will also perform at the event.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.