Goldenvoice unveils new hard rock festival

Power Trip will see Guns N' Roses, Iron Maiden, ACDC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Tool perform at the home of Coachella this autumn

Goldenvoice has unveiled a new hard rock festival, taking place at the home of Coachella this autumn.

Power Trip will see Guns N’ Roses, Iron Maiden, ACDC, Ozzy Osbourne, Metallica and Tool perform at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, from 6–8 October this year.

The promoter teased the festival yesterday (30 March) with a video that had fans declaring Power Trip ‘the hard rock version of Goldenvoice’s 2016 Desert Trip festival’, which featured Paul McCartney, the Rolling Stones, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, the Who and Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters.

Goldenvoice signed a long-term agreement with the Empire Polo Club to stage additional festivals on the site

The new festival comes two years after Goldenvoice signed a long-term agreement with the Empire Polo Club, enabling the promoter to stage additional festivals on the site.

Hotel packages and VIP passes for Power Trip go on sale on 4 April, while general tickets are on sale 6 April. Tickets start from US$599+fees for a three-day GA pass, up to the Pit VIP Package for $3448 including fees. For fans looking to sit in the first third of the auditorium, tickets start at $1524 inc. fees.

When it took place in 2016, each Desert Trip weekend accommodated over 70,000 fans, with around 35,000 on reserved seats. GA tickets were $399 with reserved seats from $699. Power Trip is also offering payment plans allowing fans to put just 50% of the cost down when booking initially.

The 642-plus acre desert oasis has been home to Goldenvoice’s Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival since its inception in 1999, as well as its country music counterpart, Stagecoach, which first took place on the grounds in 2007.

Goldenvoice is a subsidiary of AEG and one of the world’s biggest promoters. The company produces several festivals, operates 14 mid-sized venues and promotes over 1,800 shows per year.

In the past two years Goldenvoice has launched a number of new festivals including California Vibrations, This Ain’t No Picnic and Portola.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Power Trip (@powertrip_live)

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.