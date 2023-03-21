GM appointed for AEG’s The Halls Wolverhampton

Crissie Rushton will take the reins at the venue, which reopens in June following a multi-million-pound regeneration project

AEG Presents has appointed Crissie Rushton as general manager of The Halls Wolverhampton.

Formerly the Wolverhampton Civic Halls, the West Midlands venue – which comprises the 3,404-cap The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton and 1,289-cap The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton, will reopen its doors in June following a multi-million-pound regeneration project in partnership with the City of Wolverhampton Council.

Rushton has worked with the venue for more than two decades in various capacities during her tenure with the council, spanning senior roles including head of visitor experience, visitor economy manager and duty events manager.

“We are delighted to welcome Crissie to the AEG Presents team,” says Stuart Dorn, group venue operations director, AEG Presents. “Crissie knows this iconic venue inside and out and, as we gear up to open the doors to the public in June, I am thrilled that The Halls Wolverhampton will continue to benefit from her strong leadership and long-standing passion for this very special venue.”

“I am excited to play a role in this next chapter as we re-establish The Halls as the home of live entertainment in the West Midlands”

In her new role, Rushton will be responsible for the day-to-day management of the venue’s operations and identifying potential new partners and content.

“I have loved being a part of this extraordinary venue for more than 23 years and am delighted to be continuing my journey with The Halls Wolverhampton as part of the team at AEG Presents,” she says. “As the venue prepares to reopen its doors in June, I am excited to play a role in this next chapter as we re-establish The Halls as the home of live entertainment in the West Midlands for generations to come.”

McFly, Penn and Teller, Leftfield, Siouxsie and Sparks will all perform in the venue’s opening month.

Last week, it was revealed that AEG is to manage the 2,000-cap Watford Colosseum when it reopens in 2024. AEG’s UK venue network also includes the Eventim Apollo London, Indigo at The O2 in London and the new live music venue at Olympia London, set to open in 2024.

