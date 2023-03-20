FORM hires promoter Louisa Robinson

Robinson originally joined One Inch Badge as an office assistant and with experience as a venue booker at venues like Guildford Boileroom

FORM, the JV of independent UK promoters Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge in collaboration with Kilimanjaro, has hired Louisa Robinson as a promoter.

Robinson originally joined One Inch Badge as an office assistant and with experience as a venue booker at grassroots venues like Guildford Boileroom.

“We set out in Feb 2020 to create something a little different in our sector, and despite the unprecedented halt of the pandemic, we’ve been really pleased with what we’ve already achieved so far,” says directors Dan Monsell & Alex Murray.

“We want to look to try and embody and support the next generation in our industry”

“We want to look to try and embody and support the next generation in our industry, and as we look to grow we’re delighted to be looking to do this with Louisa, who is very much this.”

Robinson’s promotion coincides with the removal of the previous Rockfeedback and One Inch Badge brands as the company becomes one unified set-up of FORM, after 18 months under the initial incarnation.

Highlights from FORM’s first operational 18 months include the launch of Pitchfork Festival London, Mutations festival Brighton and spotlight shows from the likes of Bicep, Flume, Glass Animals, Future Islands and UK tours from acts including Billy Nomates, Nation of Language, Johnny Flynn, Let’s Eat Grandma and Pussy Riot.

In addition, a special arts council-backed project saw FORM launch a record label and recording projects for artists from under-represented backgrounds.

