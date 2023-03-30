PROFILE

news

Eric Prydz, Honey Dijon to play new Live Nation fest

Charlotte de Witte, CamelPhat and The Blessed Madonna are also on the bill for the inaugural two-day electronic music festival

By Lisa Henderson on 30 Mar 2023

Charlotte de Witte is lined-up for U Nation festival

image © Flickr/Exit Festival

Live Nation Finland has announced a new two-day electronic music festival in the capital city, called U Nation.

International stars Eric Prydz, Charlotte de Witte, CamelPhat, Honey Dijon and The Blessed Madonna are billed to perform alongside Finnish DJs Orkidea and Mr. A at the inaugural event.

U Nation will take place in Kansalaistori Square, a sunlit plaza in the midst of Helsinki’s Hietalahti district, on 30 June and 1 July.

The festival is the brainchild of Harri Andersson, who was hired as a promoter at Live Nation Finland last autumn and has had an extensive career and received much international recognition under the artist name Proteus.

“The idea of U Nation is to provide the ultimate open-air party powered by electronic dance music”

“The idea of U Nation is to provide the ultimate open-air party powered by electronic dance music,” says Andersson. “I want U Nation to be a celebration of individuality and love, where everyone can be all that they are. I have curated the list of performers carefully and am extremely happy with our lineup. The event lineup features highly esteemed top artists in electronic music, whom we have long wanted and waited to see in Finland, as well as Finnish electronic music stars.”

Sanna Forsström, head of the brand, marketing and events unit of the city of Helsinki, adds: “It is fantastic to have a new and unique event in the middle of the Helsinki summer. We also share Live Nation’s objectives of equality between people, environmental sustainability and the freedom to be just who you are. Helsinki wants to be a lively city attracting international travel and events, and this is an excellent example of what this aim means in practice.”

Prices for U Nation start from €69 for a Friday ticket, €79 for a Saturday ticket and €135 for a two-day ticket.

 

