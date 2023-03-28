Dice hires Katie Soo as chief business officer

"Dice has grown quickly in the past two years and this role consolidates the business initiatives and marketing efforts"

Ticketing and discovery platform Dice has hired Katie Soo as chief business officer.

Soo, who brings more than 16 years’ experience in media, entertainment and tech, will be tasked with driving forward Dice’s strategic growth propositions and marketing, helping build the brand globally and supporting the company’s ambitions.

Most recently, Soo served as CMO at education and STEAM learning subscription platform KiwiCo, overseeing consumer marketing in over 40 countries. Prior to that, she was SVP of growth marketing at HBO Max and has also held executive roles at Warner Bros Digital Networks, DC Universe, Hulu, and Dollar Shave Club.

Soo is the youngest Trustee of Asia Society’s global board and recently was elected as the first woman chair of the Asia Society Southern California board.

“My passion has always been building disruptive brands that are transforming traditional industries, bringing them into a new, consumer-first era,” says Soo. “Dice is all about that – getting people out more, breaking down barriers, and making live experiences accessible and inclusive for fans. Phil has created a brilliant culture, with a clear mission and purpose – I’m thrilled to be joining the team to help scale Dice’s vision globally, and share the next chapter of our story.”

Dice operates in markets including the UK, US, France, India, Italy, Spain and Germany. Launched in 2014, the company reported the biggest year in its history last year, with more than 55,000 artists and 10,000 venues and promoters using the firm to sell tickets to their shows. Soo’s role will oversee consumer marketing, B2B marketing, fan experience, brand and creative, new growth initiatives and social and communications teams.

“Katie understands how to build global brands,” says Dice CEO and founder Phil Hutcheon. “Dice has grown quickly in the past two years and this role consolidates the business initiatives and marketing efforts. It’s huge, and I’m very excited to work closely with Katie to achieve the big ambitions we have ahead of us.”

