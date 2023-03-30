PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Iconic Danish venue files for bankruptcy

The Scandinavian country has lost one of its largest and longest-standing indoor venues after it accrued an extensive deficit

By Lisa Henderson on 30 Mar 2023


One of Denmark’s largest indoor music venues, Tobakken, has filed for bankruptcy after a turbulent few years.

The former tobacco factory in Esbjerg, southwest Denmark, began hosting concerts in 1993 for up to 1,200 visitors.

It was announced on Monday (27 March) that the Tobakken board filed for bankruptcy as the Esbjerg Municipality decided not to grant the historic venue an additional DKK 5.8 million (€778,606) requested to make it through 2023.

Esbjerg mayor Jesper Frost Rasmussen stated in a press release: “We had all hoped that Tobakken would overcome its challenges, but now we have reached a turning point where we, from a political standpoint, agree that the best solution is not to provide Tobakken with more money. It hurts us to make this decision, as we believe in a future for a rhythmic music venue in Esbjerg, but it must be in an economically sustainable model, and it opens up a new and fresh start.”

“The losses have simply been too great to financially and morally sustain Tobakken”

Chairman of the culture and leisure committee Jakob Lose added: “We still have great confidence in the music scene in Esbjerg, and of course, we must also have a strong rhythmic music venue in the future, which will host both established artists and the entire growth layer. The way forward is to create a new strong organisation that can safely lead a new rhythmic music venue into the future. We now need to take the time to figure out how to do this best.”

Peter Amstrup, chairman of the board for Tobakken, said he understands why the municipality has pulled the plug: “It is a sad day, and one could hope that someone would see the potential in Tobakken and start a new music venue. But now it is the trustee who takes over. The losses have simply been too great to financially and morally sustain Tobakken.”

Tobakken has had negative equity since 2016 and negative annual results in five out of the past six years, according to a statement on the venue’s website.

The statement goes on to say that “costs had been cut significantly over the past six months by reducing the number of employees and focusing intensively on optimising operations, it has unfortunately not been enough to offset the extensive deficit that has been accrued… Tobakken’s debt is primarily to the bank, the municipality and a few major suppliers.”

The venue closed immediately but the appointed curator will decide whether an attempt will be made to carry out some of the upcoming concerts and events.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Tents at Defqon 1 2017
    G3 Presents files for bankruptcy

    G3, which provides tents and accommodation to Rock Werchter, Tomorrowland and Pinkpop, will be restructured, say administrators

  • Robert FX Sillerman, SFX Entertainment
    SFX Entertainment files for bankruptcy

    SFX Entertainment has filed for bankruptcy. As part of the 'restructuring support agreement' (RSA), which will wipe over US$300 million in debt from the company's books, SFX bondholders will have their debt converted into equity in "a newly strengthened private company". The EDM promoter's founder, chairman and CEO, Robert FX Sillerman, has long…

  • Roxodus organiser MF Live files for bankruptcy
    Roxodus promoter MF Live files for bankruptcy

    MF Live, the organiser of failed Canadian rock fest Roxodus, owe almost $14m to creditors, including $3.8m to ticketing provider Eventbrite

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|28 Mar 2023

Crosstown Concerts embarks on new era

news|27 Mar 2023

Future-proof: The next 10 years of live

feature|28 Mar 2023

Herman Schueremans: 50 years in the business

news|30 Mar 2023

Goldenvoice unveils new hard rock festival

news|29 Mar 2023

Luiz Niemeyer on Brazil’s hottest new festival

IQ Mag Logo

The essential live music business newsletter

Latest jobs

Training & Excellence ManagerThe O2

Greenwich, London, UKFull Time£35K -£40K + 10% Bonus & Benefits

Assistant Box Office ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£25K - £28K + Benefits

Assistant Production ManagerThe Halls, Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton, UKFull Time£28K - £35K + Benefits

Rockstar Wanted: Touring Musician & Content CreatorRockin'1000

InternationalTemporary€500 per Concert