CTS Eventim makes moves in US market

With a strong foothold in Europe, the Munich-based ticketer, promoter and venue operator is building a presence across the Atlantic

CTS Eventim is expanding in North America through a joint venture with US promoters Mammoth Inc and AG Entertainment Touring.

The company says that the partnership will utilise the promoters’ resources and networks to sign ‘top-level’ acts for US and global tours.

Mammoth will bring to the partnership its infrastructure for the booking, promotion, and production of events across the US, while CTS will provide full access to its international Eventim Live network as well as its portfolio of products and services around live events and ticketing.

CTS, a leading ticketer, promoter and venue operator in Europe, says that expanding its presence in the US market is “an essential part of our global expansion strategy”.

The Munich-based operation first entered the North American ticketing market in 2021, causing its share price to reach an all-time high.

“We’re very excited to further build our connections in their network and continue expanding our touring footprint together with CTS Eventim”

CTS will hold a majority stake in the new venture and fully consolidate its financials according to IFRS. The partnership sees the Eventim Live network grow to 38 promoters active around the globe.

“We have really enjoyed getting to know Klaus-Peter, Frithjof and others on the CTS Eventim team,” says Josh Hunt, Mammoth comments. “We’re very excited to further build our connections in their network and continue expanding our touring footprint together with CTS Eventim, AG and all of our co-promoters, friends and partners across the globe. Mammoth was built on mutually beneficial partnerships with our friends, these latest steps with AG and CTS Eventim are a continuation of that philosophy.”

James Crawford, co-owner of AG Entertainment Touring, adds: “This global partnership with CTS Eventim and Mammoth Inc is an exciting opportunity for AG,” says. “Being a part of this collaboration is sure to bring noticeable touring growth to everyone involved and we’re thrilled to be a part of the team.”

Based in Kansas, Mammoth has over 25 years of involvement in concert booking, promotions and production.

The company books events throughout a wide range of venues from arenas to small independent clubs, numerous boutique amphitheatres and historic indoor theatres throughout the country, and also oversees operations and ownership of several theatres.

Mammoth’s upcoming events include concerts with Eric Bellinger, Jerry Cantrell and Jake Wesley Rogers, while AG Entertainment Touring is promoting shows with Future and Kodak Black.

