news

Busted expand UK reunion tour with six new dates

The iconic pop-punk trio will now play a total of 19 arenas across the UK this September, to mark their 20th-anniversary

By Lisa Henderson on 31 Mar 2023


Iconic pop-punk trio Busted have added six new dates to their forthcoming arena tour of the UK.

The English band, comprising Charlie Simpson, Matt Willis and James Bourne, are set to hit the road in September to mark their 20th anniversary.

The trio will play their greatest hits at venues across the country including the O2 (cap. 20,000) in London, the AO arena (21,000) in Manchester and the M&S Bank Arena (11,000) in Liverpool.

The additional dates will take place in Nottingham (23 September ), Cardiff (26), London (27), Birmingham (29), Manchester (30) and Glasgow (1 October).

The band will be joined by special guests Hanson, New Hope Club and The Tyne.

Formed in 2000, Busted had four UK number-one singles, won two Brit awards, released four studio albums and sold over 5 million records.

See the band’s full list of dates below.

SEPTEMBER
3 – Cardiff, CIA
5 – Swansea, Swansea Arena
6 – Bournemouth, BIC
7 – Brighton, Brighton Centre
9 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena
10 – London, The O2
12 – Bridlington, Bridlington Spa
15 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
16 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, Utilita Arena
17 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
19 – Aberdeen, P&J Live
20 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro
22 – Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena
23 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena (new date)
24 – Manchester, AO Arena
26 – Cardiff, Cardiff International Arena (new date)
27 – London, The O2 (new date)
29 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena (new date)
30 – Manchester, AO Arena (new date)

 

Comments are closed.

