news

Bulgaria’s FEST Team plans new concert series

Nothing But Thieves and Franz Ferdinand will perform their first concerts in the country as part of the Burgas Summer Live series

By Lisa Henderson on 23 Mar 2023

Franz Ferdinand will perform at Burgas Summer Live

Franz Ferdinand will perform at Burgas Summer Live


image © Wikimedia Commons/livepict.com

Nothing But Thieves and Franz Ferdinand will perform their first-ever concerts in Bulgaria as part of a new series organised by FEST Team.

The two UK bands will be joined by Finnish-Bulgarian act Hayes & Y for the first concert in the Burgas Summer Live series, on 11 August.

The 11,000-capacity series will take place in the seaside city of Burgas, on Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast, with more concerts to be announced.

The 11,000-capacity series will take place in the seaside city of Burgas, with more concerts to be announced

Fest Club members tomorrow (24 March) can purchase discounted tickets starting at BGN 88 (€45). The general sale starts on Monday (27), with tickets starting from BGN 99 (€51).

News of the new concert series comes a week after FEST Team, Bulgaria’s largest live music company, cancelled two of its marquee festivals for 2023.

 

