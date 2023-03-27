BTS gross $53m from latest cinema release

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas was screened in more than 5,817 cinemas across 128 countries

K-pop stars BTS are continuing their record-breaking reign at the box office, grossing more than $53 million with their latest cinema release.

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas was screened in more than 5,817 cinemas across 128 countries, with Japan, USA and Mexico among the top-performing territories.

Across the opening weekend, the concert film scored multiple top five positions in territories including Japan, Korea, Italy, and Spain, plus the top ten in UK, Germany, Peru, and Australia. The project also reached number one in Mexico, Colombia, and the Philippines, plus the number one international release in India.

The film documented the group’s BTS Yet to Come in Busan concert, which took place at Busan Asiad Main Stadium on 15 October to promote the city’s World 2030 Expo bid.

The free show was attended by a 50,000-strong crowd, with 10,000 and 2,000 people tuning in via real-life “Live Play” broadcasts.

The concert was re-edited and remixed for the big screen and featured “new close-up angles and a whole new view of the entire concert”. In addition to a regular cinema format, BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas was also screened in multiple special formats, such as ScreenX, 4DX and 4DX Screen.



“We are deeply gratified by the fact that one-fourth of our worldwide box office sales can be attributed to the special formats with ScreenX and 4DX, that we offered for the BTS concerts,” says Jong Ryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX.

“This figure is a testament to the strong relationships and collaborative efforts between CJ, HYBE, and Trafalgar. We take great pride in this achievement and extend our sincere gratitude to viewers worldwide for their unwavering support.”

Marc Allenby, CEO of Trafalgar Releasing – which presented the film alongside CJ 4DPlex – adds: “We are delighted to see BTS: Yet To Come In Cinemas exceed an incredible $50m milestone at the box office. This figure is testament to the group, the ongoing dedication of the audiences and a credit to the international partnerships that made this landmark cinema event possible.”

The event was HYBE and Trafalgar Releasing’s fifth global title with the pop icons, after Burn the Stage: The Movie (2018), Bring the Soul: The Movie (2019), Break the Silence: The Movie (2020) and BTS Permission to Dance on Stage Seoul: Live Viewing (2022).

BTS’ one-off Busan concert marked their final performance together for some time, due to their members’ mandatory military service.

